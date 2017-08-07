Actor STR Statement

Parody accounts in social media have often targeted movie stars to hamper their image by posting false informations and views in their names. One such latest incident took place in Twitter where Actor Silambarasan was said to have tweeted about a heroine who was a part of the bigg boss show. Talking about this STR said ,”Some unscruplous people targeting me and trying to spoil my name is not new to me. I have come over all the odds frequently. But the latest news that i tweeted some personal announcement in regard to an actress in Tamil Bigg Boss show is hurting and bogus. Some irresponsible people posting such a tweet in fake accounts carrying my name is not a surprise to me but what hurt me deeply was that some of the media people trusting such a fake tweet as my own and publishing and spreading it. I always believe media is a place where responsibility and accountability are the forte. But this irresponsible act of some media persons is something i cannot keep quiet and encourage. I hereby request the media to publish the news that comes from my desk and my verified accounts personally and not believe the act of someone who wants to spread false in my name”.
