Abu Dhabi to host the prestigious 2017 South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA)

Abu Dhabi for the first time will host SIIMA – South Indian International Movie Awards on 30th June and 1st July 2017 at ADNEC.

Supported by TCA, the prestigious awards event recognises talent and excellence of the South Indian movie industry on a global platform. The launch today was also graced by the Popluar Actor Rana Daggubati, highly acclaimed South Indian film actor Jayam Ravi, as well as popular Indian actress Shriya Saran and Tamil Director Vijay. In addition, a special preview of upcoming Tamil Movie Vanamagan, an action adventure, starring Jayam Ravi and Sayyeshaa was also showcased at the launch today. The movie is slated for release on May 19th.

Mr. Mubarak Al Shamisi representing the Abu Dhabi Convention Bureau, said, “It gives us great pleasure that SIIMA 2017 will be hosted in Abu Dhabi. It is indeed a good opportunity for us as it will not only bring tourism from other countries but some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry will be here to experience our culture and hospitality. We hope they create many great memories here to take back home.”

Over 600 hundred Indian movie stars and technicians will grace the red carpet and fans can look forward to a star-studded event with performances from several top stars.

Brinda Prasad, Chairperson of SIIMA said “UAE has always been very welcoming. And this time around it gives us immense pleasure in hosting SIIMA 2017 in Abu Dhabi. SIIMA has always been the event of the year that the entire South Indian Film Industry looks forward to and this year too it will be a grand affair with a galaxy of stars.

Celebrating the artistic and technical achievements of the South Indian film industry on a global platform, SIIMA connects the glittering world of South Indian Film fraternity to a larger audience while demonstrating exceptional work of art, innovation, integrity and success.

Multi-talented actor Jayam Ravi remarked, “SIIMA has created a platform for South Indians Films to reach its global Audience and we are happy that we are showcasing Vanamagan movie at SIIMA Launch in Abu Dhabi. It’s always been a pleasure to associate with SIIMA and I am looking forward to this year’s festivities and Abu Dhabi’s well known hospitality. “

The good looking actor Rana Daggubati whose recently released movie Baahubali has been shattering records worldwide said “South Indian cinema has been creating benchmarks and setting the highest standards in movie making .SIIMA is proving to be an incredible platform which is taking South Indian cinema and artists closer to its fans across the globe.

The Beautiful Shriya Saran said “SIIMA is one of the most awaited and prestigious award functions which the whole South Indian film Industry look forward to every year, I am too excited to be performing at SIIMA this year and can’t wait for the fun to begin.”

SIIMA has tied up with Era Entertainments as its overseas promoter. Commenting on the sixth edition of SIIMA, Mr. Anand P. Waindeshkar, Director – Era Entertainment, said, “We are extremely proud and excited to host SIIMA in Abu Dhabi. It is a wonderful city for an event such as SIIMA. SIIMA will have presence and performances by some of the biggest names from across four South Indian film industries – Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.”

SIIMA is also supported by its Title Sponser –Vivo and Destination Management Partner – Royal Arabian .