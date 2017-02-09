A for Apple, Anirudh

Anirudh Ravichander is all set to become the brand ambassador of Apple-India.

The ‘Kolaveri’ composer posted on his micro-blogging page, “Proud and happy to be repping for Apple Music India 🔥.”

Anirudh who is just 26 years old, becomes the first South Indian to be become the ambassador of Apple Music, India.

Apple Music is a music-streaming service, which lets the users access exclusive songs, tracks and so on. Anirudh becomes the first south Indian musician to represent Apple Music in India.

Musicians like Leon Bridges, Taylor are among the musicians who have been associated with Apple’s online music service.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Apple will nominate Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador in India. However, later it turned out to be false.