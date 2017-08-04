9 injured as bus hits signboard on Anna Salai

Around nine people were injured when a signage on Anna Salai fell down over a bus on Thursday, after the bus its pillar.

The MTC Bus no. 18K was headed to Parry’s Corner from West Saidapet when, according to sources, the bus driver in a bid to avoid hitting a motorbike, rammed the vehicle into the pillar of the signboard.

A police personnel on the spot said, “The bus rammed into the hoarding pillar, a two-wheeler and a mini truck before coming to a halt.” The huge hoarding fell in the middle of the road in the impact, he added.

The accident left nine passengers on the bus with injuries, a police officer said, adding that there were no casualties.

The accident created a flutter on the busy stretch and several motorists made a rush to get out of harm’s way.

Traffic was blocked in the arterial Anna Salai and the adjoining roads for nearly an hour.

Traffic policemen took the injured to Government Royapettah Hospital, where doctors said their condition was stable. The Pondy Bazaar Traffic investigation police registered a case and are investigating.