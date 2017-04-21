‘8 Thottakkal’ Composer Ks Sundaramurthy Now Composes For Sarath Kumar’s ‘Rendaavathu Aattam’

One of the main reasons for the tremendous success of ‘8 THOTTAKKAL’ is definitely the back ground scores and the songs, which has composed by debutante music director KS Sundaramurthy.

The promising composer is now committed for Sarath Kumar’s ‘RENDAAVATHU AATTAM’, directed by debutante Prithivi Aadithya.

“I have not expected this much amazing response from the Audience and from the Music lovers. It is all because of my producer IB Karthikeyan of ‘Big Print Pictures’; my sincere thanks to him for all his support.

‘8 THOTTAKKAL’ has given me an identity in Tamil film industry and I was very happy to work with such a talented creator Sri Ganesh.

I am in cloud nine,rightly so as I am on the verge of composing for my favorite star Sarath sir’s film RENDAAVATHU AATTAM. I feel extremely happy to be associated with Sarath sir in my second film itself.Thanks to the Director and my friend Prithivi Aadithya for having confidence in me and giving this wonderful opportunity.

As a music director, I have more responsibilities now, because, RENDAAVATHU AATTAM has more scope for music and will be a perfect play to show case my skills. I am quite confident that the BGMs and the songs of RENDAAVATHU AATTAM will be a musical treat for Sarath sir’s fans and for the general audience too ” says Composer KS Sundaramurthy confidently.