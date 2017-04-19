8 MLAs, few seniors support Dinakaran

Even as ministers and senior leaders revolted against Sasikala and TTV Dinakaran, eight MLAs and few senior leaders have offered their support to them.

The eight MLAs include Thanga Tamilselvan, Vetrivel, Jakkaiyan, Elumalai and Chinnathambi. Nanjil Sampath, Thalavai Sundaram, V P Kalairajan and others too have offered support to Dinakaran.

In the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Sasikala faction earlier enjoyed the support of 122 MLAs and Panneerselvam 12. However, the present tally is not clear.

Thanga Tamilselvan from Andipatti, Jakkaian from Kambam, Vetrivel from Peramboor, Subramanian from Sathoor, Mohan Dass from Thenkasi, Kathirgamu from Periyakulam arrived at TTV Dinakaran’s residence to extend support to him.

The MLAs claimed that Jayakumar’s claims of ousting Sasikala and Dinakaran from the party being a unanimous decision were untrue.

Sasikala’s expulsion could remain a cumbersome task for the AIADMK top brass as the Election Commission is currently examining her appointment as the general secretary.

Her ouster could receive legal approval only after polling body concludes its examination regarding the legality of her appointment.