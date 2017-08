In commemoration of 71st Independence Day celebration, Velammal to imbibe patriotism and valour among the students, celebrated its 32nd Sports Fiesta and 71st Independence Day.

The refreshing highlight of the celebration was that 71 feet National Flag was made by 71 Velammal students in 71 minutes. This initiative was taken by Velammal’s ECAYLP Fine Arts Club.

