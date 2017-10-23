4.8 lakh names deleted from TN voters list

A total of 4.78 lakh voter names have been identified to be deleted from the electoral roll so far across Tamil Nadu, after the draft electoral roll was released earlier this month.

Chief electoral officer Rajesh Lakhoni said, “Of the 4.78 lakh, 1.68 lakh voters are dead and the remaining have shifted their addresses. The deletions from the electoral roll will be done after December 15.”

The Election Commission published the draft electoral roll earlier this month. On how the software works and how they verified things, Lakhoni said, “It gave us names of voters who had multiple addresses. Based on this, we performed doing door-to-door verification.”

Chennai district – 1.74 lakh names – has the maximum number voters who have been identified for deletions. Nearly 1.62 lakh names in Chennai city are of those who have changed their residences. Tiruvallur district has the maximum number of dead voters whose names will be deleted from the electoral roll. There are 14,750 names of dead voters to be deleted from the rolls in Tiruvallur district.

Election Commission of India has intensified deletion and inclusion of voters in draft voter rolls in Tamil Nadu and in a related development, the EC on Saturday appointed IAS officer Anil Mishram as a special observer to monitor draft roll corrections in Chennai district where poll-bound RK Nagar assembly seat is located.

In Chennai, 11609 dead people have been identified and their names are to be removed from voters roll. Similarly, 1,62,911 voters identified for shifting their residence.