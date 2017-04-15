3 TN ministers booked for threatening I-T officials

Acting on a complaint by the I-T department, police has filed an FIR against three Tamil Nadu ministers and one other person on charges of threatening and obstructing I-T officers from performing duties during a raid.

An income tax official had filed a complaint against the three ministers with the Chennai police commissioner on Wednesday, following which police registered cases under Sections 183, 186 189 and 448 against food minister R Kamaraj, handlooms and textiles minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan and information and publicity minister Kadambur Raju.

Besides these three, Thalavai S Sundaram, Tamil Nadu’s representative in New Delhi, and Health Minister R Vijaya Basker’s driver have also been named in the FIR, police sources said.

The charges against them were they had barged into Vijayabaskar’s residence while the I-T raid was underway. Officers who were performing their duties were heckled and threatened by the ministers and Sundaram, I-T department alleged.

The complaint against three serving ministers of the Tamil Nadu government comes during a controversy following raids to check the misuse of money in elections. The I-T department is also trying to check how political parties could stash a huge quantities of currency when curbs on withdrawals were in place till recently.

B Murali Kumar, Director-general of income tax (investigation), Chennai, had earlier written to the Chennai Police Commissioner wih regard to the incident.