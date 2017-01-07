After 3.5 years, Prabhas done with Baahubali

After working very hard for 3.5 years, Prabhas has completed his portions in Baahubali. The second part is now getting ready, it is to be noted.

“And that’s a wrap 4 prabhas, 3.5 years, one hell of a journey. Thanks darling, no one had as much belief on this project as you. That means a lot”, posted director S S Rajamouli on his Twitter page.

Baahubali 2 is the continuation of Baahubali: The Beginning. Initially, both parts were jointly produced on a budget of ₹2.5 billion (US$37 million), however the budget of the second part was increased later.

Shooting for the remaining sequences began on 17 December 2015 in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The director revealed that the second part would be “more emotional and with more grandeur”, while speaking at Busan Asian Film Market.

The film is scheduled for a worldwide release on 28 April 2017.

The screen writer, K. V. Vijayendra Prasad who wrote stories for most of Rajamouli’s films once again penned the story for Baahubali. R.C.Kamalakannan is chosen as visual effects supervisor and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the Editor. PM Satheesh is the sound designer and Peter Hein is responsible for the action sequences.