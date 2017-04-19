2017 Is A Year For Quality Films And A Year For Debutante Directors, Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu Will Once Again Prove That Says Sagar Sadhwani

Living up to the expectations of the audience has always been a challenge for the film makers.The audience’s exposure towards World Cinema is really huge and vast. Eros international as an institution has been excelling in terms of creative content and are all set to challenge the creative desires of the audience with “Oru Kidayin Karunai Manu”. Directed by debutante Suresh Sangaiah (assistant director of ‘Kaakka Muttai’ Manikandan), OKKM has Vidaarth and popular dubbing artist Raveena in the lead roles.

“OKKM, a perfect blend of laughter and sentiments has been selected for the NewYork Indian Film Festival and it is all set to steal the hearts of Tamil audiences very soon. The film will have its world premiere on 6th May, 2017 at Village Theatre in NewYork City” says Siddhi Pujara, the Executive Producer of Eros South in a positive tone.

“Films like ‘Dhuruvangal 16’,Kutram 23, ‘Maanagaram’ and ‘8 Thottakkal’ that were released recently have been greatly appreciated and welcomed by the audience. The successful run of these films are a clear indication that the audience is forever willing to give a chance to new and fresh content. I can strongly say that our film will also find place in that list very soon. We have invested in terms of hard work and content management on Suresh’s script and his style of filmmaking. And OKKM will once again prove that” says Sagar Sadhwani, the Senior Vice President of ‘EROS INTERNATIONAL enthusiastically.