It is the 10th Anniversary for the team Chennai 600028

India may be divided by Religion, caste, language and so on, but it is united by one sport called ‘CRICKET’. It has been well witnessed and proved 10 years before by the super hit blockbuster team – Chennai – 28, headed by the most realistic skipper Venkat Prabhu.

The dialogues ‘Bowling ah Fielding’, ‘Paati Photo Udanjidichu da’ , “Enna kodumai saar” , are still used by the current generation youngsters for their counter comedy attack.The songs and the BGMs composed by Yuvanshankar Raja is one of the major reasons for the team’s victory. It is to be noted that the song ‘Saroja Samanikalo’ composed by him was celebrated by the entire youngsters of Tamilnadu and it had made them to dive crazy for years.

“10 years has been passed just like that and we have won our second innings too. I really feel very special on this day and because ‘Chennai 28’ was the life changing film for me, Jai, Shiva, Premji Amaren, Nithin Sathya, Aravind Akash, Vijay Vasanth, Ajay Raj and our whole team.

Yuvan’s music was the curtain raiser to the success. Premji’s BGM , Praveen K L’s swift editing, and Sakthi Saravanan’s cinematography confirmed us the glory of success. This day incidentally marks our decade long innings in the industry.SP Charan was our prime support and he will be sketched in our memories for long. For us this film opened up the way to success and careers too.

My heartfelt thanks to the fans, General Audience and Media friends for their extended love and support for making us win in all our games. Years have passed but our enthusiasm and energy to repeat the feat time and again remake s young forever ” says Venkat Prabhu, the skipper of ‘Chennai 28’ in a joyful one.