102 Villages Electrified Last Week – 11,429 Villages Electrified till date under DDUGJY

102 villages have been electrified across the country during last week (from 19thto 25thDecember 2016) under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojna (DDUGJY). Out of these electrified villages, 17 villages belong to Assam, 9to Bihar, 10 to Chhattisgarh, 29to Jharkhand, 5 to Manipur, 30to Odisha and1 each to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The progress of ongoing electrification process can be tracked on http://garv.gov.in/dashboard

An update on ongoing electrification process: –

In view of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s address to nation, on Independence Day, Government of India has decided to electrify remaining 18,452 un-electrified villages within 1000 days i.e. by 01stMay, 2018. The project has been taken on mission mode and strategy for electrification consists of squeezing the implementation schedule to 12 months and also dividing village electrification process in 12 Stage milestones with defined timelines for monitoring.

11,429 villages have been electrified till date. Out of remaining 7,023 villages, 698 villages are uninhabited. 3,775 villages are to be electrified through grid, 2,502 villages to be electrified through off-grid where grid solutions are out of reach due to geographical barriers and 48 villages are to be electrified by State Government.

Total 1654 villages were electrified during April 2015 to 14thAug 2015 and after taking initiative by Government of India for taking it on mission mode, 9,775 additional villages have been electrified from 15thAugust 2015 to 25thDecember, 2016. In order to expedite the progress further, a close monitoring is being done through Gram Vidyut Abhiyanta (GVA) and various actions are also being taken on regular basis like reviewing the progress on monthly basis during the RPM meeting, sharing of list of villages which are at the stage of under energization with the state DISCOM, identifying the villages where milestone progress are delayed.