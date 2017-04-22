1000 year’s Avathar Grand Festival of Sri Ramanuja at Sriperumbudur

“Sreemathe Ramanujaya Namaha”

Sri Ramanuja was born in 1017 about thousand years ago in Sriperumbudur near Chennai. He is adored as the incarnation of Sri Adisesha who is said to be the 1st “Nithyasuri” in Sri Vaikundam. It is noteworthy to mention that we have been celebrating his 1000 year’s sacred birthday throughout the year that falls on 1st May 2017 (Chitthirai – Thiruvathirai) It is fitting and proper on our humble part to propagate his peerless and exemplary services for the welfare of the whole humanity by way of his social reforms on noble and pure spiritual lines. The Grand Annual Festival begins @ Sriperumbudur on 22nd April 2017 and concludes on 2nd May 2017.

The Important Festivals of Sri Ramanujar are given below.

27.4.2017 morning “Vellaisattupadi in Kudhirai Vahanam.

29.4.2017 morning “Thirumanthiratthan in Sesha Vahanam

30.4,2017 morning “Thiritheer”

1.5.2017 morning. “Sathumarai” – Golden Pallakku

2.5.2017 “Kandapodi Urchavam”

All the devotees are requested to throng to all the festivals and have the blessings of our Jagadhacharyan Sri Ramanuja.

Lakhs of devotees around the world are expected to participate during the festival.

Tamil Nadu Police Department is gearing up for the safety of the public and smooth trafic during the 10 days festivals.

All necessary and important arrangements for the same are being made by Sri E Vadiveldurai, Executive Officer and Sri Manavala Bhasyam, Religious Trustee.

T Raghavan