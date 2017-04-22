1000 year’s Avathar Grand Festival of Bhagavath Sri Ramanuja at Lord Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple

“Sreemathe Ramanujaya Namaha”

It has been authentically said that Sri Lord Parthasarathy Swamy Himself was born as Sri Bhagavath Ramanuja as declared by the divine voice because of the “Puthrakamesti Yaga” performed by the father of Sri Ramanuja on the banks of the Holy Kaivarani Pushkaranai at Triplicane.

This year the Annual Urchavam of Sri Ramanuja is being very Grandly celebrated from the 22nd April 2017 to 1st May 2017 Lord Sri Parthasarathy Temple, Triplicane, Chennai

The Important Festivals of Sri Ramanujar are furnished below.

23.4..2017. Evening 6.30 pm Simha Vahanam

24.4.2017. Evening 6.30 pm Hamsa Vahanam

26.4..2017. Evening 6.30 am Sesha Vahanam

27.4.2017 Morning 7 am Kuthirai Vahanam

29.4.2017. Evening 6.30 pm Yanai Vahanam

30.4.2017 Morning 7.00 am Small Thiruther. (Small Car Festival)

1.5.2017 Evening 7 pm Grand Procession of Sri Lord Parthasarathy along with Sri Ramanuja and Sri Mudaliyandan in Dharmathi Peedam.

All the devotees are requested participate in all the festivals to have the Blissful Grace of Sri Bhagavath Ramanuja.

All necessary and important arrangements for the same are being made by MIss M Jothilakshmi, . MA, BL. Assistant Commissioner, Jewel Verification. Deputy Commissioner / Executive Officer / Thakkar (Additional Charge )

T Raghavan