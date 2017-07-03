Over 1000 theatres shut in TN from today

More than 1,000 cinema houses in Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings against the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax apart from additional tariffs under the new GST regime.

After the GST was rolled out on the midnight of June 30, theatre owners will have to pay GST of 18% plus the 30% tax imposed by the municipal corporation, adding up to an enormous 48%.

“Though the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association had decided on Friday to cancel shows from July 3, many theatres shut down yesterday itself,” president of the association, Abirami Ramanathan said, adding about 1,000 cinema halls state-wide are shut now.

Film theatre associations are demanding a roll back of the tax, which came into effect from July 1. The State theatres will stop advance bookings of tickets and all shows across the theatres will be suspended starting today.

Earlier on Saturday, the TN film fraternity, together with all the South Indian industries, notified a collective representation being sent to the Central Government, requesting them to put the regional cinema in the “least slab”.