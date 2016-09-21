Vinay in Vishal-Mysskin’s Thupparivalan

Vinay Rai, who played the lead role in late cinematographer turned director Jeeva’s Unnale Unnale and Saran’s Modhi Vilayadu, has been roped in to play a key character in Mysskin’s Thupparivalan, which has Vishal in the lead.

According to sources, “The team was looking at various actor for this role and finally chose Vinay. It is a negative role, though you cannot call him a villain.”

“Happy birthday Vinay Rai. Have a great year ahead. Looking forward to the madness in our shoot for ‘Thupparivaalan’,” Vishal tweeted on Monday.

To be helmed by Mysskin, the film will feature Vishal in the role of a suave detective. The duo are coming together for the first time.

Rakul Preet Singh is likely to play the female lead in the film and Arrol Corelli of Pisaasu fame is confirmed to composed music. The principal shoot of Thupparivalan will commence by the end of this week.

Recently, actor-director K Bhagyaraj, has been signed on for a crucial role in the film. “I am doing a pivotal role in Thupparivaalan, and it will be something new for me. I am happy to be associated with this film,” Bhagyaraj said.