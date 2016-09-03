Vikram Kumar to direct Akhil

Director Vikram Kumar of Alai and Yaavarum Nalam fame, who recently made 24 with Suriya, is ready for his next. Tipped to be a Tamil-Telugu bilingual, it will feature Akhil Akkineni in the lead.

Akhil is the son of Nagarjuna and Amala, it may be noted. With the Akkineni family, the director made the super hit Manam a few years ago.

Writing about it on his Facebook page, Akhil said: ‘Very thrilled to announce that will be going on floors very soon with one of my fav Vikram Kumar !”

The young actor added: “Super excited about this project.This project is very dear to my heart and Vikram has come through with something really exciting. Sorry for the delay hope it’s worth the wait!”.

Akhil made his acting debut as a baby who leaves his home in the comedy film Sisindri (1994), aged one. Born into a film family on 8 April 1994 in San Jose, California, Akhil is the son of Akkineni Nagarjuna and his second wife Amala.

He is the grandson of actor and film producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao. He is of Telugu descent on his father’s side, and on his mother’s side he is of Bengali and Irish descent.

Akhil started his education at Chaitanya Vidyalaya, before heading to study in Australia for two years and returned to complete his studies at Oakridge International School, Hyderabad.

Akhil revealed that he chose to pursue acting as a career aged 16, and thus turned down his father’s request for him to study business management and instead enrolled in an acting course at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York.