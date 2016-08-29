Vikram enters Instagram

‘Chiyaan’ Vikram is the latest celebrity entry to popular social media site Instagram. Vikram’s official Insta handle is named as ‘the_real_chiyaan’.

It is to be noted that the actor is a photography enthusiast and he has posted some really amazing pictures on his Insta account.

Meanwhile on the professional front, his upcoming film Irumugan, directed by Anand Shankar of Arima Nambi fame, is gearing up for release.

It is a science fiction psychological thriller film written and directed by Anand Shankar. The film stars Vikram, Nayantara and Nithya Menen in the lead roles.

Having gone through several changes in pre-production of cast and producers, the film began shooting in December 2015. Music has been composed by Harris Jayaraj.

Irumugan marks Harris Jayaraj’s sixth collaboration with Vikram and first with Anand Shankar, with the soundtrack being released on 2 August. The movie was shot in Chennai, Ladakh, Bangkok and Malaysia.