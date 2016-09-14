Vijay, Keerthi Suresh to shoot for Bhairava song in Europe

The team of Vijay’s 60th film Bhairava is planning to shoot a duet number with Vijay and Keerthy in a foreign locale, preferably in Europe.

“Director Bharathan has completed nearly 75% and by the end of Rajahmundry schedule we will be wrapping up the major part of talkie portions”, said sources close to the team.

The title of actor Vijay’s 60 film was revealed as Bhairava on Vinayaka Chathurthi day, along with the first look poster. The film, which is being directed by Bharathan, has Keerthy Suresh as heroine.

Bharathan had earlier directed Azhagiya Tamil Magan, which failed to create ripples at the box office. He also helmed a film titled Athithi.

The name of the film has been a topic of a lot of speculation. Many titles have been doing the rounds ever since the movie hit the floors and Enga Veetu Pillai, Namma Veetu Pillai and Unga Veetu Pillai were seriously considered as the film’s title, said reports.

Music for Bhairava will be by Santhosh Narayanan. Keerthy Suresh and Aparna Vinod will play the female leads in the film, while Jagapathi Babu will play the villain. The rest of the star cast includes RK Suresh, Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Harish Uthaman, Sreeman to name a few.