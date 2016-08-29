Vaikundarajan’s brother levels series charges, mining baron denies

Leading mining baron S Vaikundarajan’s brother V S Kumaresan has alleged that beach sand mining was on in Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thoothukudi districts despite a ban imposed by the State Government in 2013.

Kumaresan, who also heads the Nadar Makkal Peravai, a caste outfit, on Sunday alleged that V.V. Minerals, owned by Vaikundarajan, and a few other firms were actively engaged in mining rare earth and were exporting them with the tacit support of officials.

“They have together caused loss of an estimated Rs. 10,000 crore to the government,” he claimed and produced some photographs of mining activity, which he said, were taken in recent times.

Reacting to the charges, Vaikundarajan said his brother has several pending cases of blackmail, fraud and other cases. “He has accepted in his affidavit filed in the Madras high court (Madurai Bench) that he is suffering from a mental illness. He asked me for 15 crore which I was not in a position to give him. Ask him to show proof of his allegations.”

“Once we file our documents with the Customs, anyone can open and see it and see how much we exported. He only wants to turn the state government against me,” he said. He added that his company mined 93 lakh metric tonnes of sand from 2000 to 2013, and exported 61-62 lakh metric tonnes.