Vaiko’s car mows down farmer

A farmer was killed when an SUV reportedly owned by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) general secretary Vaiko hit him at Ulundurpet on Saturday night. Vaiko was however not in the vehicle when the incident happened

The 45-year-old farmer, Sakthivel, died on the spot after his two-wheeler was hit by the SUV belonging to Vaiko at Vandipalayam near Ulundurpet on Saturday.

According to police, the incident occurred around 8 p.m. The victim was returning home when his two-wheeler was knocked down by Vaiko’s SUV.

After bringing the vehicle to halt, it is said that the driver of the car, whose name was given as Ponnangan, managed to flee from the spot.

Sakthivel, who sustained severe injuries, died on the spot, while the car’s front portion was damaged in the mishap. Soon, people of the locality staged a protest, alleging that the victim due to the delayed arrival of the ambulance.

The accident led to tension as locals blocked traffic for nearly half-an-hour on the highway protesting the delayed arrival of ambulance.

The body was sent to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post- mortem.