Vadivelu ready for Imsai Arasan… sequel

The much awaited sequel for Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi is all set to become a reality soon, with shooting expected to commence in October.

According to sources, Chimbu Devan, who made the first part will also be directing the sequel and the director is planning to commence the shoot by the end of October.

It is learnt shoot would take place at grand sets at the outskirts of Chennai. Shankar’s S Pictures and Lyca Productions will be bankrolling the film and the major shoot is likely to happen in a large set.

Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi is a 2006 Indian Tamil language historical-comedy film written and directed by Chimbu Deven. The film stars Vadivelu in his debut as a lead actor.

Monica and Tejashree play the female leads, while Manorama, Nassar, Ilavarasu, Sreeman and Nagesh play supporting roles. Sabesh-Murali composed the soundtrack album and background score. S. Shankar produced and distributed the film under his production banner S Pictures.

Set in the late 18th century during the early stages of the British Raj, the film tells the story of twin brothers separated at birth. Pulikecei XXIII, the foolish elder brother, becomes a puppet of his uncle, the Chief Minister, while Ukraputhan, the wise younger brother, becomes a patriot intent on saving his land and his brother.