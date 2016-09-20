Uncertainty over Ramkumar’s autospy, tight security at Royapettah hospital

Uncertainty prevailed over the post mortem of techie Swathi’s murder accused, P Ramkumar, as the process that was scheduled for this morning was not carried out due to the absence of his family members.

Also, his advocate is expected to appeal once again for a private doctor to assist in the procedure later today. Yesterday, the Court had ordered that the procedure on Ramkumar’s body be conducted by a team of four doctors, consisting of professor of forensic medicine R Selvakumar and assistant professor Manikanda Raja of Kilpauk Government Hospital along with assistant professor at Royapettah Government Hospital, K V Vinod Kumar and professor at Stanley Government Hospital, S Balasubramanian.

According to police, Ramkumar committed suicide by biting into a live wire on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, the opposition parties in the state have demanded a probe into the alleged suicide of Ramkumar by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Ramkumar’s relatives in his native Meenakshipuram village in Tirunelveli district protested on the road demanding a CBI probe.

On Monday, the Madras High Court ordered setting up of a four-member team of doctors to conduct the postmortem of the body of P Ram Kumar, accused in the woman techie murder case, who allegedly committed suicide by biting a live wire at the Puzhal central prison.

Justice T S Sivagnanam, turning down a plea by R Paramasivan, father of Ram Kumar seeking a doctor of his choice to be present during the autopsy, said that the authorities had treated it as a special case and constituted a three-member team.

Superintendent of the Government Royapettah Hospital N. Nazeer Ahmed said the post-mortem would take place on Tuesday. “We are waiting for his relatives to arrive. Everything was ready, but they did not turn up,” he said.