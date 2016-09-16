Udhayanidhi in ‘Saravanan Irukka Bayamen’

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s next heroic venture has got an interesting title: Saravanan Irukka Bayamen.

Director Ezhil of Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran and Thulladha Manamum Thullum fame is directing the movie, while Regina Cassandra plays the romantic interest of Udhayanidhi.

The first look of the title was released online on Wednesday. Sources say that it would be a laughathon quite typical to Ezhil’s earlier ventures. Plans are on for releasing it this Christmas.

Red Giant Movies is bankrolling Saravanan Irukka Bayamaen, Imman is composing the music for the film and Dhilp Subbarayan is taking care of the action choreography.

Besides Regina, Srushti Dange is also there. “Regina plays Udhay’s childhood friend, while Srushti plays a girl who he meets in college and becomes friendly with. The conflict between friendship and love is what will be the highlight,” reveals Ezhil.

Udhayanidhi, he says, will be seen as a guy who is into politics in the first few minutes of the film. “The story happens in a semi-village setting, and Udhay plays a small-time politician who gets out of politics to tackle a problem that erupts in the place,” he elaborates.