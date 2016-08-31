Two senior TN officials suspended, IAS association to discuss issue

Senior IAS officer and former Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary K. Gnanadesikan and Commissioner of Geology and Mining Atul Anand were suspended along with six other government officials pending an inquiry into certain charges allegedly linked to “beach sand mining” in the southern districts.

While three of the suspended officials belong to the Geology and Mining Department, three others were working in the Environment Department, including the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

Reports said Ganandesikan’s suspension was a result of certain decisions on power tenders and contracts during his tenure as the Chief Secretary in the previous regime.

They said his role in controversial permissions regarding sand mining on the beaches are also under scrutiny.

The suspensions have sent shockwaves down the Tamil Nadu bureaucracy.

The TN IAS Officers’ Association has convened its general body meeting on September 1 to discuss the suspension of its two senior members — a rarity for the body.