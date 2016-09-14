Treat for Trisha fans this week

Fans of Trisha will be in for a treat this week, as Nayagi, which has their favourite actress in the lead role, will hit the screens in a big way.

The horror thriller film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual and the the Telugu version had released few months back. Produced by Trisha’s manager Giridhar, Govi has written and directed the film.

The movie, which has been simultaneously made in Telugu too, has Ganesh Venkatraman, Kovai Sarala, Manobala and Brahmanandam. Trisha will play dual role in the film.

Sources say that the Mankatha and Ghillie actress will be seen as an actress in Nayagi and she has also crooned a number in the film.

Meanwhile, makers of Mohini, an eerie thriller starring Trisha in the lead role, have roped in the visual effects team of Harry Potter.

According to sources, after canning some major portions in the UK and Thailand, Trisha and her team will head to Mexico for the last schedule of the film, which is to be directed by Madhesh.