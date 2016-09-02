Top directors hail Arun Vijay

After being in news for wrong reasons since last week, Thursday provided a big solace to Arun Vijay, as he was lauded by top filmmakers, at the audio launch of his upcoming film Kuttram 23.

Director S P Jananathan said, “I am a very big fan of director Arivazhagan, especially for his heart warming visuals. Likewise, actor Arun Vijay can go to any level for giving the perfect portrayal of a character… These two have now come up with Kuttram 23. I wish them all success.”

Gautham Vasudev Menon said, “One of my favorite actors is Arun Vijay. We can do whatever we want, if Arun Vijay acts in our film. If we ask him to detrain from an 80 km running train, he can.”

He added: “If we ask him to dive into a deep sea, he will. He has got that dedication level. On the other hand, Kuttram 23 has director Arivazhagan as its backbone. He is a technical -master-pro in creating the visuals.”

“I have got a special bonding with Kuttram 23. Can you guess? The film is a cop story – my all-time favourite. I wish the entire team grand success.”

Kuttram 23 is an action thriller film co-written and directed by Arivazhagan, and produced by Aarthi Arun and Inder Kumar Under In Cinemas Entertainment banner and REDHAN the cinema people.

The film Stars Arun Vijay and Mahima Nambiar in the lead roles. The soundtrack album and background score for the film is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The film is edited by Bhuvan Srinivasan. The film was adapted from a novel written by Rajesh Kumar.