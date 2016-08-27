TNPL: Warriors defeat Kings in thriller match

Ruby Kanchi Warriors beat Lyca Kovai Kings by four runs in the third match of the India Cements TN Premier League at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, Lyca Kovai Kings had finished on 126/7 (20) in their first essay. Ruby Kanchi Warriors came out all guns blazing and managed to tie the game in their stipulated 20 overs.

Come the Super Over and it was Ruby which batted first and scored 14 with B. Indrajith hitting a six off the fifth delivery. In the run chase, Jesuraj bowled brilliantly and managed to take the wicket of Harish Kumar. Despite a six from Murali Vijay, Kings fell short by five runs in the end.

Earlier, Ruby Kanchi Warriors won the toss and elected to bowl first. They put up 126 runs on board for the loss of seven wickets. Nilesh Subramanian shined on field as he effected two crucial run-outs, took a catch and scored a quick-fire 49.

Come the Lyca Kovai Kings’ innings and Murthy Prabhu and R Jesuraj choked the batsmen with their accuracy. Lyca Kovai Kings could only score 29 runs in the Powerplay. Also, Murali Vijay (24) was pushed deep into his crease thanks to the pace of J Kaushik’s bowling and was out hit-wicket.

Anirudh B (39) and Harish Kumar (25) played good knocks and set the platform for a huge total. The partnership was broken as Kumar was brilliantly run-out by a direct hit. Ruby Kanchi Warriors were fantastic in the field as they effected three run-outs. Also, the outfield was a little slow due to the rain in the evening.

Lyca Kovai Kings picked up three quick wickets in the power-play thanks to the fiery pace of Mohammed M and K Vignesh. Subramanian held the innings together and stitched a useful partnership of 50 with J Kousik. Ruby Kanchi Warriors had a scare when skipper Indrajith had to retire hurt with cramps. When he returned, he scored a fine 31 to help his side tie the game. And come the super over, it was Harish Kumar who took a vital wicket to seal things for his team.

Ruby Kanchi Warriors skipper B Indrajith told reporters: “We did not plan those things. We did not expect the match to go to a Super Over.”

He added: “I think I did a decent job. I did not want to hit the ball in the air. At least I wanted to get a Super Over and tie. I wanted to hit the ball to mid-wicket so that I could try and take two runs but it didn’t happen. I didn’t want to take a chance and hit the ball in the air.”