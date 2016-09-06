TN chalks out plans to help students crack competitive exams

School Education Minister Ma Foi K Pandiarajan has said plans are afoot to make special efforts to improve the performance of Tamil Nadu students in national-level competitive exams so that more get into top institutes like IITs.

He said this while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Teachers’ Day celebrations organised by the State. “The government is keen on helping educationally backward students,” he said.

The newly appointed minister also said that steps would be taken to revive the old pension scheme which teachers here have been demanding of late.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Governor Chennamaneni Vidyasagar Rao, Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa DMK president M Karunanidhi and other leaders extended their greetings on Teachers Day.

On the occasion of Teachers’ Day – the birthday of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, Former President of India, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the teachers across the country, Rao said.

“Today Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan stands for emulation and is highly regarded by every Indian and especially those in teaching fraternity,” he said.

“Radhakrishnan’s vision of Indian education was in line with the world standards. Let us show our gratitude and respect to our teachers for making us what we are today,” he said.