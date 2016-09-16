TN bandh today, 12 cops for security in Chennai

Various trade organizations and farmer associations in Tamil Nadu have called for a statewide shutdown on today, to condemn the violence targeting Tamils in Karnataka and to seek a long-term solution for the Cauvery dispute.

All political parties, except the ruling AIADMK, have extended support to the bandh. Over 12,000 police personnel are on the roads of the city, to prevent any untoward incident.

State transport corporation buses, suburban trains and cab services will keep the traffic flowing, ensuring commuters get to work.

Urging DMK party members to extend complete support for the bandh, party president M. Karnunanidhi said in a statement, “DMK has decided to support the bandh.”

Most of the schools are set to function as usual on Friday. Many CBSE schools and private schools have announced Friday a holiday but all others are likely to function unperturbed by the bandh.

Around 1.5 lakh private milk distributors have also decided to shut down operations. However, Aavin Milk of the Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd will be available at Aavin booths.