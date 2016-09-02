TN Assembly unanimously passes resolution in Siruvani issue

The Tamil Nadu Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution brought by Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, urging the Central government not to give nod to Kerala to construct dam across Siruvani river.

Reading out the resolution, she said the Union government should not allow Kerala and Karnataka to go ahead with projects concerning inter-State issues without its permission, till the Cauvery Management Board and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee come into force and judicial references are finally settled.

Only last week, Jayalalithaa sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s urgent intervention for withdrawing a central committee’s recommendation for an environmental impact assessment study on a proposal of Kerala government to build a dam across river Siruvani at Attappady.

In a letter to Modi, she said the expert appraisal committee for River Valley and Hydroelectric projects of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, at its recent meeting had recommended a study on the proposal of Kerala without obtaining the necessary comments from the Tamil Nadu government.

“I write seeking your urgent intervention to withdraw the recommendations made by the Committee for grant of Standard Terms of Reference for conducting an Environmental Impact Assessment study on the proposal of Kerala government to build a dam across river Siruvani,” she said.

Stating that the river Siruvani is a sub-tributary of the Cauvery, also an inter-state river, she recalled that in June 2012 she had written to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to advise Kerala not to proceed with building the dam of 4.5 TMC ft across Siruvani for the Attappady Valley Irrigation Project as it would be in violation of Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal’s Final Order.