TN Advocate General Somayaji resigns

The State government on Friday appointed senior advocate R. Muthukumaraswamy as the new Advocate General of Tamil Nadu. A Government Order was passed hours after the outgoing Advocate General A.L. Somayaji tendered his resignation.

Muthukumaraswamy had served as the additional advocate general of Tamil Nadu during the 2001-2006 of Jayalalithaa regime.

Somyaji was appointed to the post on March 7, 2013. He has over 35 years of experience at the Bar, and was designated as a senior counsel by the Madras High Court in 1994. He had served as an Additional Advocate General of the State Government between 2001 and 2006.

Muthukumaraswamy brings with him rich experience in civil, writ, service and service jurisprudence. He commands a reputation of being an affable, soft-spoken but no-nonsense lawyer.

He was appointed as Special Government Pleader for the Madras High Court in 1994 and later became the Government Pleader in 1995. He held the post of the Central Government Senior Standing Counsel during the years 1998-1999.