Think Music bags Server Sundaram audio rights

The music rights of Santhanam starrer Server Sundaram have been acquired for a good price by Think Music. Santhosh Narayanan, the hot and happening music composer of Tamil cinema, has composed music for the movie.

The film is directed by Anand Balki and has Marathi actress Vaibhavi Shandilya playing the female lead in it. Saurabh Shukla has a crucial role in the film.

Recently, the team announced a open contest for the college students called ‘Versatile Singers’. “The best voice of the contesting students will get an opportunity to work with Santhosh Narayanan and their voice will be featured in Server Sundaram,” declared the director Anand Balki .

An exotic island in Goa has been hired for shooting some prominent sequences of ‘Server Sundaram’. Besides, shoot was conducted in other places such as Chennai, Goa and Thanjavur.

“Santhanam will be seen in a much exceptional role as chef. The costume designers are imbued with great ardour on crafting exotic attires for Santhanam, which will be an additional cherry pick,” a press statement said recently.

The title of the flick was inspired from a yesteryear classic starring the legendary Nagesh in the lead, it may be noted.