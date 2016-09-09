Thanu failed to honour promises: Advocate

Tamil film producers council president Kalaipuli S Thanu sent show cause notice to Nadigar Sangam general secretary Vishal, Mansoor Ali Khan and others for the questions raised against him.

According to a statement from advocate Sundar, he sent the show cause notice by mentioning bylaws. “By mentioning the same bylaws we have sent a legal notice was issued to the president by asking the commitments committed by him during the elections, after the elections and in the general body,” he said.

“The president committed that he will get the subsidy’s from the government, he will collect 100 corers for the council, He will allot half ground to all the producers, he will give a amount for songs and clippings through a telecast in cable, a commitement for selling satellite rights, big budget and small budget film release regulations, membership scrutiny,” he said.

“These are the questions asked by the producers. The same issuess have been questioned in the legal notice. He promised during the film Thupaki, Theri and Kabali but still he has not kept up his promise till today,” he added,.

A few weeks ago, an urgent meeting of Tamil Film Producers Council was held in Chennai, at the end of which a warning was issued to Vishal for his comments against TFPC in a recent interview.

A resolution was passed in the meeting, demanding apology from the actor-producer within a week. Failing, the TFPC will not cooperate to any of his films, barring the upcoming ‘Kaththi Sandai’.

Speaking to reporters, Thanu said, “Vishal should not have spoken like this. He should take back his words. Those around him should advise him.”