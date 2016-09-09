Tamannah plays Chennai girl in Simbu’s next

We recently reported that Tamannah will be one of the heroines of Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, which has Simbu in the lead role and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Now we have more updates about it.

“Tamannah plays a Chennai ponnu, but in a completely modern avatar,” says Adhik, adding: “Though Shriya Saran will be the romantic pair for Madurai Michael (one of Simbu’s characters in the film), Tamannaah will be getting the lion’s share when it comes to screen space.”

Recently, the Trisha Illana Nayanthara fame director posted on his online page: “Very Happy to announce that Tamannaah Bhatia is on board, pairing with STR for first time in Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan.”

The film features Simbu in triple roles, and reportedly as father and son. In one of the roles, Simbu will be seen playing Madurai Micahel, and the makers have already released the character’s look.

Produced by Michael Rayappan, the film will have music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Shriya Saran has already been roped in as one of the three heroines, it may be recalled.

Tamannah’s recent release Dharmadurai which is her first film with Vijay Sethupathi is running successfully and her performance in the film has been appreciated by everyone.

She has also acted with Vishal for the first time in Kaththi Sandai scheduled to hit the screens this Deepavali. The movie is being directed by Suraaj and has Vadivel in a key role. Suri is also there.