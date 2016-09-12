Take steps to avoid another flooding: Karunanidhi tells TN govt

DMK president M Karunanidhi has cautioned that Chennai or its neighbouring districts cannot manage another disaster like last December’s deluge and said the AIADMK government should take preventive steps without any delay to avert such a situation.

In a statement, he said, “It is a problem that requires safeguarding the people’s lives in Chennai and flood-affected districts. The government should take steps without any further delay.”

Chennai or neighbouring districts cannot handle another disaster,” he said. He also referred to Madras High Court order directing the state government to constitute a state-level disaster managemet committee within 15 days.

Claiming that some people, quoted in a media report, had expressed dissatisfaction with measures taken in their areas in the city, which were hit in the unprecedented flood last year, he said this “conveys” AIADMK government does not have “any concern”.

“After last year’s experience, I expect the government to take steps considering the safety of the people,” he said seeking to know the steps taken by the government.

The former chief minister said that without any further delay, the government should jump into action and take precautionary measures to prevent flooding.

“Because, this is a matter of life and death, as Chennai and other districts can certainly not withstand another artificial calamity,” he added.