Swathi case: HC reserves order on Ramkumar mom’s plea for CBI probe

The Madras High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by the mother of Ramkumar, prime accused in the murder of a woman IT employee, seeking a CBI probe in the case.

Justice P N Prakash reserved his orders, after advocate Ramaraj, counsel for Ramkumar’s mother Pushpam, charged state police with slapping a false case on the engineering student and attempting to shield someone involved in the murder.

He argued that three-four cut injuries could not be inflicted on any person by a sole assailant, and that the nature of injuries on Swathi appeared as if they were inflicted by an expert.

The counsel for Pushpam alleged that the police had foisted a false case and were trying to shield someone involved in the murder. The counsel for government, however, denied the allegations and said the police had based their case on the basis of a detailed and thorough investigation.

The police were ready to submit all material before the court and leave the decision to it, the counsel said. After hearing both the sides, Justice P N Prakash reserved his order without mentioning any date.

Ramkumar’s mother Pushpam has filed a criminal original petition in the Madras high court seeking transfer of investigation from the city police to CBI, saying the case had been foisted on her son though he had nothing to do with Swathi or her murder.

Claiming several loopholes in the prosecution claim that it was Ramkumar who initially stalked Swathi and then murdered her, Pushpam said her son went to Chennai m studies and arrears in engineering course.