Suvidha special trains between Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli on 02ndSeptember, 2016

Train No.82601 Chennai Egmore to Tirunelveli Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Egmore at 21.05 hrs. on 02ndSeptember, 2016 and reach Tirunelveli at 10.45 hrs. the next day.

Train No.82602 Tirunelveli to Chennai Egmore Suvidha special train will leave Tirunelveli at 17.00 hrs. on 05thSeptember, 2016 and reach Chennai Egmore at 05.20 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 2, AC 3-tier – 4 & Sleeper Class – 9 coaches.

Stoppages: Tambaram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar and Kovilpatti.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open