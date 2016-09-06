Suriya’s next with Vignesh Shivan

Suriya, who is currently wrapping up his upcoming actioner Singam 3 directed by Hari, is set to team up with director Vignesh Sivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame.

According to reports, Suriya was impressed after watching Naanum Rowdydhaan and expressed his interest to work with Shivan in a comedy entertainer.

However, an official announcement regarding the same is awaited. To be bankrolled by Studio Green, the project will mark the return of Suriya to a full-length comic avatar after a long time.

Meanwhile, Suriya is busy wrapping up Singam 3, whose latest schedule in Malaysia has been postponed by a few weeks.

Sources say that the Malaysian government has asked for a bounded script to give prior permission to shoot in their country and hence, the team is preparing necessary documents and changes in the script.

Sources also say that the dubbing process of S3 is also progressing simultaneously along with the shoot and the film’s director Hari is working 24*7 to ensure the theatrical release for Deepavali.