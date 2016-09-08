Suriya to start his 35th film soon

As we reported a few days ago, Suriya will do his next film, which is going to be his 35th, with young director Vignesh Sivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan fame.

The film, which has music by Anirudh and to be bankrolled by Studio Green, will hit the floors by the last week of this month (September), sources in the know say.

Suriya is currently busy with S3 shoot in Chennai and the actor will be leaving to Malaysia for a ten day schedule and there is also a song shoot plan in Europe.

After S3, Suriya will be fully concentrating on Vignesh Sivan’s project for which the team is yet to finalize the female lead. But it will not be Nayanthara, according to certain sources.

According to reports, Suriya was impressed after watching Naanum Rowdydhaan and expressed his interest to work with Shivan in a comedy entertainer.

Sources say that the Malaysian government has asked for a bounded script to give prior permission to shoot in their country and hence, the team is preparing necessary documents and changes in the script.