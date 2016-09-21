Suriya dances with Neetu, S3 to hit screens Dec 16

Suriya danced with Neetu Chandra, with Brinda master choreographing the duo, for a song in S3, the third instalment to Singam series.

The song, penned by Pa Vijay starts with the line Oh Sone Sone Super Sonic. Set to tunes by Harris Jayaraj, it was shot in a lavish way, sources said.

The film, being helmed by Hari, also stars Soori, Shruti Haasan and Anushka. The makers have announced December 16 as the film’s release date.

Popular Television actor Thakur Anoop Singh is being introduced as the antagonist, while Shruti Haasan and Anushka Shetty are playing the leading ladies.

Meanwhile, Suriya has a plethora of projects lined up. He has signed his next with director Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Dhan fame, which is tipped to be a thriller.

According to sources, Suriya has also signed a film with director Raju Murugan, who is basking in the success of Joker.