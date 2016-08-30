Superfast Suvidha special trains between Chennai Central to Ernakulam Jn. on 02-09-2016

Superfast Suvidha special trains between Chennai Central to Ernakulam Jn.

Train No.82621 Chennai Central to Ernakulam Jn. Superfast Suvidha special train will leave Chennai Central at 22.30 hrs. on 02ndSeptember, 2016 and reach Ernakulam Jn. at 10.45 hrs. the next day.

Train No.82622 Ernakulam Jn. to Chennai Central Superfast Suvidha special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 19.00 hrs. on 05thSeptember, 2016 and reach Chennai Central at 07.15 hrs. the next day.

Composition: AC 2-tier – 1, AC 3-tier – 2, Sleeper Class – 12 & Luggage-cum-brake van – 2 coaches.

Stoppages: Katpadi, Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Palakkad, Thrissur and Aluva.

Train No.82621 Chennai Central to Ernakulam Jn. Superfast Suvidha special train will stop at Ernakulam Town also.

Advance reservations for the above trains are open