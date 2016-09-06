Sujibala enters wedlock

Actress Sujibala of Chandramukhi and Ayyavazhi fame entered wedlock with one Pranesh at a church in Nagercoil on Monday (September 5).

According to sources, Pranesh is a hotel management professional and he is currently based in Qatar. He is a native of Ooty in Tamil Nadu, they said.

“This is an arranged marriage and Sujibala embraced Christianity a few months ago to marry Pranesh. The wedding was attended by family members and close relatives,” sources added.

It is also learnt that Sujibala has changed her name to Sujitha after embracing Christianity. “She is yet to take a call on whether to act or not post wedding,” sources said.