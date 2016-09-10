Suhasini Mani Ratnam clears the air on Cauvery row

With some people in the social media claiming that actress-director Suhasini Mani Ratnam expressed views in support of Karnataka in Cauvery row, she has cleared the air on the same.

In a statement here, she said, “Some one is using my photograph on WhatsApp and Twitter to make his personal statements on a social issue.”

“I condemn him for abusing my rights and privacy, I request friends and media to ignore and clarify that I have neither spoken to the press nor posted on any social media on any issue in the last 5 days and requesting television channels not to carry false information,” she said further.

The Indira maker said: “Since I am out of town it came to my notice only now. Artistes being soft targets can not be used by public and media to propagate some individuals plan to gather attention.

Thank you for support and understanding.”

Meanwhile, actors such as Ragini Dwivedi, Kicha Sudeep and Sanjjanaa Galrani have come under criticism from Tamil activists for supporting Karnataka in Cauvery row.

In the meantime, Chiyaan Vikram’s Iru Mugan has landed in an unexpected situation in Karnataka, and the Tamil movie did not see the light of the day in the neighbouring state.