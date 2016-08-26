Sudeep heaps rich laurels on Ajith

Sandalwood actor Sudeep, who is popular in Kollywood thanks to Naan Ee and the much recent Mudinja Ivana Pudi, has revealed that he would love to work with Ajith.

He said in a recent interview, “I feel he is very real. He doesn’t fake anything, both on and off the screen. When I see in interviews and his lifestyle, I think it’s something amazing.”

Sudeep added: “It is always nice to be associated with films like that, where he himself doesn’t expect too much from his films. And one more thing that strikes about him is that he comes out with his natural self.”

“You need guts to do that. Normally all heroes would like to look younger than their original age, including me. If you ask me, I would love to work with him.” he said further.

The shooting for the highly anticipated 57th project of Ajith, temporarily titled as ‘Thala 57’, kicked off in Slovenia on August 2.

The Siruthai Siva film is touted to be a spy thriller. Now, a few more exciting details about the film have come to light.

In an interview to a Tamil magazine, producer of the movie, T G Thyagarajan of Sathyajothi Films said, “Ajith will be seen as an interpol officer and while investigating a murder case in Tamilnadu, clues lead him to several parts of the world including Europe.”

Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan will be playing the heroines in the movie, which is directed by Siruthai fame Siva. Anirudh Ravichander will be composing the songs and the theme music is already composed, he added.