Stalin to lead DMK’s protest against Kerala

DMK treasurer M K Stalin will lead a protest meeting in Coimbatore on September 3 against Kerala government’s move to construct a dam across Siruvani and also Tamil Nadu government’s ‘failure’ to take any action against this.

In a statement, DMK president M Karunanidhi said that the districts of Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode would become deserts if Kerala is given nod to construct dam across Siruvani.

“In order to urge the central and the state governments to take necessary legal measures to prevent Kerala from doing so, the DMK will conduct a protest at Chidambaram Park in Coimbatore at 10 am on September 3,” he said.

Meanwhile, a resolution adopted at a meeting of District DMK office bearers in Coimbatore, led by former minister Pongalur N Palanisamy, blamed Tamil Nadu government for its ‘failure’ to respond to letters sent by the Centre and Kerala Government over the issue.

Considering this, the environment ministry had cleared the project during its meeting onn August 11 and 12, it claimed.

Karunanidhi alleged that after waking up to the gravity of the issue, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that she had taken up the issue with the then Prime Minister in 2012.

“But, four years have passed (since she wrote to Manmohan Singh). Has the Tamil Nadu government informed the BJP-led government at the Centre or has the Chief Minister informed Mr. Modi when she met him in person (about the opposition to the project). She also has not given the dates when she wrote (these) letters to the Centre,” Karunanidhi said.