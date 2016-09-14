Stalin back in Chennai from London, seeks Centre’s intervention into Cauvery dispute

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and DMK treasurer M K Stalin on Tuesday returned to Chennai after a vacation in London.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, he urged J Jayalalithaa and Siddaramaiah, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, respectively, to meet and discuss the Cauvery issue to find an amicable solution.

“The union government should invite the CMs of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka for talks and arrive at a solution. If needed, armed forces should be sent to control violence in Karnataka and release water to TN,” he said.

Stalin urged that the State governments should abide by the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“The safety of the people in both the States should be ensured. If needed we will also request the Congress party to support the Central government to talk to the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water,” he said.

Stalin made it clear that the Centre was responsible for ensuring release of due Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu.

The DMK has called for a meeting of its district secretaries on September 18 to discuss the Cauvery River water row and other issues.