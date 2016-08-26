SRM group founder Pachamuthu arrested

SRM University chancellor T.R. Pachamuthu alias Parivendhar was arrested on Friday by the Chennai Central Crime Branch (CCB) after an overnight interrogation in connection with the mysterious disappearance of film producer Madhan and alleged cheating of medical course aspirants.

He is one of the accused in 109 cheating complaints filed by parents who alleged that they had paid huge amounts for medical admissions in the group of colleges under the SRM Deemed University and other institutions run by SRM Group.

The trouble for Pachamuthu began when Kollywood film producer Madhan, who allegedly started his career as a college admission agent, mysteriously went missing on May 27. A note supposedly written by him in the letter head of his film production house Vedhar Movies surfaced on social media soon after.

Police sources said Pachamuthu has been arrested under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention).

Madhan, who was also a high-profile Tamil film producer, allegedly wrote a letter to his friends saying that he was going to attain ‘Samadhi’ in Varanasi before he went missing on May 28. The letter he wrote to his friends had blamed SRM group of institutions and claimed that he used to work as an admission agent for the SRM group.

Madhan had lamented that though crores of rupees had been collected from parents, they would not be able to keep their promise of admission to students with NEET coming into force and changing the entire admission process,