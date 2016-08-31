Sripriya’s silver jubilee

Veteran actress Sripriya and her husband Rajkumar celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary recently. Several actors and actresses, especially celebrities who were her contemporaries, attended this do.

Radhika with Sarathkumar, Suriya and Jyotika, Vijay Sethupathi, Arjun, Vadivukkarasi, Jaya Prada, Lissy and Mohan too were present.

Sripriya played leading roles in the 1970s and 1980s in South India. She has acted in over 300 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam language films. Over 200 of these are Tamil films.

She has also directed films in Tamil and Telugu, including the 2014 film Drushyam (Papanasam in Tamil) in Telugu language, with Venkatesh and Meena in lead roles.

She first faced the camera for the film Murugan Kaattiya Vazhi directed by P Madhavan in 1973. Following that, she acted with Rajinikanth, Kamal Hassan, Sivaji Ganesan, and Jaishankar among others.

Sripriya had a string of successful movies in the late 1970s and early 80’s. She played the lead character in C Rudraiya’s 1977 film Aval Appadithan and her portrayal of Manju in the film, won her a Tamil Nadu State Award that year. Her other hits include Aattukara Alamelu, Billa and Annai Oru Alayam.

She was awarded the Kalaimamani award in the early 1980s. She was in the jury of the National Awards committee and was a member of the State Awards committee.

She was Rajinikanth’s leading lady in several of his films. She went on to act with Rajinikanth in 28 films. She has also paired in a number of films with Kamalhasan as well, second only to Sridevi who has been paired with Kamalhassan for over 30 films.